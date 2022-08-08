Cathy M. Mabus, 67, of 352 Petroleum Center Rd., Oil City, PA, passed away at 7:15 A.M. Wed. Aug., 3, 2022, at the Guardian Elder Care in Shippenville, after a period of declining health.

She was born in Oil City , PA on Jan. 10, 1955 to the late William Russell and Catherine Ann Anderson Shawgo.

She was a graduate of Cranberry High School.

Cathy retired from Polk Center.

She enjoyed going to the Outer Banks, and the companion ship of her cat Chance.

Survivors include 3 children: Wendy Sloss and her children Alex, Abby and Brittany Kennerdell; Michael Foust and his son Michael Albion; Shane Wentworth and his wife Tricia and their daughter Sophia of North Carolina; her best friend and caregiver: Stacey Price.

Also surviving are 4 sisters: Patricia Foust of Fl, Bard Satterlee of Polk, Debbie Deusser of Seattle, Tammy Coleman of Oil City and 1 brother James Shawgo of Frkln and Fl. 2 sisters: Darlene Heigley and Marlene Dolan; and 2 brothers: Wm. Shawgo Jr. and Thomas Shawgo preceded her in death.

At her request she will be cremated and her remains will be scattered at the Outer Banks.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

On line condolences may be sent a www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

