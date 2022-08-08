Helen M. Anderson, 94, of Chippewa Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospice, Heritage Valley – Beaver, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on December 19, 1927 in Aliquippa, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Margaret (Mylin) Clark.

Helen was an operator for Bell Telephone, until she became a wife, mother, Sunday School teacher, and Girl Scout leader.

She had also finished her work career at Keystone Bakery Bread Store.

She enjoyed traveling, card games, casinos, reading, and was very active until recent days.

If the car door opened, she was the first in it. She lived life to its fullest.

She was a loving wife, Mom, and Mema.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her adoring husband, Cliff; her brothers, Norman, Skeets, Lee, Mickie, Jack, and Chuck; and her sister, Peggy.

Helen is survived by her three children, Judy (Norm) Wolbert, Kathy (Greg) Jackson, and Dave (Debi) Anderson; grandchildren, Michele (Steve) Stuchell, Jon (Rachelle) Wolbert, Sheri (Ben) Spence, Matt (Lauren) Jackson, Adam (Matt) Jackson, Ashley (Scott) Sexton, David Anderson, and Casey (Scott) Molleson; great-grandchildren, Camron Stuchell, Hayden Spence, Adrian Wolbert, Harper & Gunnar Sexton, Neo Jackson, Andi & Shaine Molleson, and Jackson Slagle; her brother, Don (Catherine) Clark; and a sister-in-law, Joan Clark.

Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2-7PM at the GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday at 10AM with Pastor Tom Scott officiating.

Interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 1000 Dutch Ridge Road, Beaver, PA 15009.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.