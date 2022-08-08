Tri-County Animal Rescue Center to Host International Homeless Animal Day on August 20

CLARION, Pa. – Tri-County Animal Rescue Center is hosting the ninth annual International Homeless Animal Day (IHAD) on Saturday, August 20, at Veterans Memorial Park in Clarion.

The event will kick off at 9:00 a.m. and will run until 2:00 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

Vendors and crafters will be set up throughout the park.

Throughout the day, there will be children’s games, and adoptable dogs from Tri-County will be present to greet the public.

Scheduled events include a blessing of pets by Reverend Rafaat Girgis of Pisgah Presbyterian Church at 11:00 a.m., and a pet parade will immediately follow the blessing. Robyn Young will provide music during the event.

There will be hot dogs, chips, soda, and cookies for sale for lunch.

The Fix ‘N Wagon low-cost vaccine clinic from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Vaccines available include one- and three-year rabies and distemper. Costs range from $10.00 to $20.00 per vaccine.

Several raffles for items generously donated by local businesses will be held with the winners drawn at the end of the event with all proceeds benefiting Tri-County Animal Rescue Center.

The Society for Animal Rights introduced International Homeless Animal Day to spread awareness about pet overpopulation.

