Knox Man Facing Drug Charges for Allegedly Selling Meth

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man is facing drug charges for reportedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant.

According to court documents, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Clarion County Detectives filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Levi Michael Barrett, of Knox, at Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office.

On May 28, 2020, Clarion County Detectives were in contact with a Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) confidential informant (C.I.) who advised the he/she could assist in a controlled purchase of crystal methamphetamine from suspect Levi Barrett, according to a criminal complaint filed on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Several Facebook messages were made between the C.I. and Barrett, the complaint notes.

At 2:57 p.m. on May 28, 2020, Barrett called the C.I. via Facebook messenger and advised that he could do “$100,” the complaint states.

At 3:01 p.m., a detective searched the C.I. for contraband and monies with negative results. Officers then traveled with the C.I. to the Knox area where there were several more communications between the C.I. and Barrett. It was determined that Barrett would pick up the C.I. in the parking lot of a funeral home in Knox. Surveillance was conducted from a nearby parking lot. The C.I. was provided with $100.00 in official pre-recorded funds and he/she exited the detectives’ vehicle and traveled on foot to the predetermined location while the detectives observed, according to the complaint.

At 3:48 p.m., a silver Chrysler minivan (known to be associated with an immediate family member of Barrett) pulled into the funeral home parking lot, and the C.I. approached the vehicle and entered the front passenger side, and the vehicle departed. Surveillance of the vehicle was maintained, and the vehicle turned north on State Route 338 from Darby Road. The driver of the vehicle was positively identified as Barrett, the complaint states.

At 4:04 p.m., Barrett and the C.I. were observed pulling into a parking spot at East Penn Street and Main Street.

At 4:06, the C.I. exited Barrett’s vehicle. He was picked up on East Penn Street.

At 4:07, the C.I. turned over a small ziplock baggie of suspected crystal methamphetamine. The C.I. advised that it had only been Barrett in the vehicle and that he was very nervous. He advised that they had traveled up State Route 338 to Buzzard Road where they turned around and came back and that it was on State Route 338 where Barrett provided him/her the bag of meth in exchange for the $100.00. He/she advised that they did not stop anywhere else or meet anybody else. The detectives were able to view the travel route on the C.I.’s phone showing that the C.I. traveled in Barrett’s vehicle up State Route 338 to Buzzard Road and back to Knox. This was photographed.

At 4:31, the C.I. was dropped off at a predetermined location, and the ziplock bag of meth was transported back to the Clarion County D.A.’s office where it was entered as evidence.

The evidence was packaged to be sent by certified mail to the Erie Regional Lab on May 29, 2020.

Barrett faces the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

According to court documents, Barrett is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Calls to Clarion-based State Police about Barrett’s involvement in a separate investigation were not immediately returned.

