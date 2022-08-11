Featured Local Job: High School Cafeteria Monitor

Keystone School District currently has an opening for a High School Cafeteria Monitor.

Position available immediately at the Keystone School District.

2.5 Hours per day

The salary would be $11.80 per hour.

Interested candidates should send a Letter of Interest; Current Act 34, 151, 168, and FBI Clearances; and Three (3) Letters of Reference to:

Mr. Michael McCormick

Acting Superintendent

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: August 19, 2022 or until position is filled.

