Douglas E. Stanton, 59 , of Rouseville, PA., passed away August 6, 2022.

Born Nov. 27, 1962 in Franklin, PA., he was the son of the late Delbert Eugene Stanton & Margaret Phillips

Doug attended Rocky Grove Schools.

He was an assembler for SFPC at the Rouseville Plant and had formerly worked at Webco.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and formerly attended the Salvation Army.

Doug is survived by Michael Stanton of Florida, Dennis Phillips and his wife Linda of Michigan, Daniel Phillips and his wife Melinda (Mindy) of Franklin, Heather Antill & her husband Aaron of Oil City, and a number of loving aunts, cousins and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Kimber Forsell and his paternal and maternal grandparents.

A sister in law, Rebecca Stanton of Florida, and an uncle Paul, and an aunt Barbara Sue.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday August 27 at 3:00 PM. at Pioneer Flats in Two Mile Run County Park.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

