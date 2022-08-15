Featured Local Job: Night Supervisor or Overnight Safety Supervisor

Abraxas Youth & Family Services currently has an opening for a Night Supervisor or Overnight Safety Supervisor to join their team at Abraxas I in Marienville, PA.

At Abraxas, you will be part of a team helping at-risk adolescents BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

Abraxas I (AI) provides adolescent treatment programs for substance abuse, delinquency, and medically necessary mental health services. Their 90-acre campus is nestled in the Allegheny National Forest in northwestern Pennsylvania.

Have you ever thought about a career in the behavioral health field? Ready to make a positive impact on the lives of at-risk adolescents? They’ve got the job for you!

Salary: $42,500 Annually

Bonus: $5000 Hiring Bonus

Shift: Overnights, Graveyards, 3rd Shift

Who They Are:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment, and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

Benefits & Perks:

Abraxas provides a competitive and comprehensive benefits program that offers the protection, peace of mind, and flexibility designed to support you – both at home and at work.

Medical & Dental & Vision Insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts

Basic Life & Short-Term Disability Insurance

403(b) Savings Plan

Life Assistance Program (LAP)

Tuition Assistance Program

Paid Time Off (PTO)

Paid Holidays

Paid Training

Advancement Opportunities

Night Supervisor Summary:

In this role, you will ensure campus-wide security and the safety of clients and staff. You will help develop and implement the program and schedule, and supervise the overnight team during the hours of 11 pm-7 am.

Night Supervisor Responsibilities Include, but are not limited to:

Ensure the safety and security of the facility by conducting perimeter checks, facility-wide headcounts, implementing personnel management strategies, and responding to crisis and non-emergency situations as the supervisor-in-charge

Maintain employee schedules that provide adequate coverage to ensure safety for both clients and employees

Develop and implement systems to organize and monitor work activities

Structure, implement, and facilitate new employee on-the-job orientation

Conduct effective supervisory conferences and performance evaluations with employees, document the content of such meetings and evaluations, and provides feedback to them

Schedule employee training to ensure that all mandatory training requirements are met

Conduct fire drills during client sleeping hours, as scheduled

Provide breaks for team members during the overnight shift and complete basic direct-care responsibilities during those intervals. Assist evening and morning supervisors during times of need, on occasion

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management (SCM) and provides effective supervision to staff regarding the use of SCM

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in human services field and one-year experience in residential treatment are preferred; OR

Associate’s degree or (sixty) 60 credit hours from an accredited college/university and three (3) years’ work experience with children

Supervisory experience is also preferred

Ability to self-start, work independently and adhere to timelines on a consistent basis with a minimum of assistance and supervision

Ability to participate and maintain Safe Crisis Management (SCM) certification

At least twenty-one (21) years of age

Driver’s License

Physical exam that includes TB and drug testing

Criminal clearances (State Police, FBI and State Child Abuse Clearances)

Satisfactory completion of background screening and applicable pre-employment checks, including but not limited to employment and/or personal reference and driving records

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Why Should You Consider Abraxas?

At Abraxas, they celebrate the richness of their diverse employees and the communities they serve. They are actively committed to building a culture of awareness and belonging, as they strive to ensure they are a welcoming, inclusive, and culturally competent organization.

As they work to make a difference in people’s lives, they are dedicated to respect, equity, and the engagement of those they serve and their employees.

As a provider of trauma-informed care, they firmly believe in recovery and that their clients can lead fulfilling and meaningful lives, and they consider it an honor and a privilege to assist them in their journey.

Whether you’re looking to begin a rewarding career or you’re a seasoned professional wanting a new challenge, they have a place for you and opportunities for development at all levels.

At Abraxas, their staff is at the core of everything they do. That is why they are committed to providing you with competitive pay and comprehensive benefits options that help make your life easier and healthier, with a focus on providing choice when it comes to physical, emotional, and financial wellness. Their benefit options meet you where you are in your life and set you up for success both in and outside of work.

If you want to have a positive impact in the lives of others, join them!

Equal Opportunity Employer

Abraxas Youth & Family Services, an affiliate of Apis Services Inc., offers a rewarding career for those passionate about making a difference in the lives of others. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor’s or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching, or just want to make a difference, they have a career path for you.

Apis Services, Inc. provides administrative services to a variety of businesses and non-profit agencies so they can focus on their individual goals and missions. Apis serves 30+ affiliates throughout the USA including locations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Colorado, New Jersey, and North Carolina.

Join Them in Building Better Futures!

Thank you for your interest in a rewarding career at Abraxas Youth & Family Services. Please consider applying for employment with them!

If you have any questions, you can contact them by email at [email protected]

Apply online by following this link.

Also, you can explore other positions that Abraxas has to offer on their website. https://jobsatabraxas.org/careers.html

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.