Skyler Penn Gibson, of Oil City, passed away August 10, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, He was 34 years old, born January 27, 1988 in Pottsville, PA, he was the son of William M. Gibson and the late Sheilah I. (Griffin) Gibson.

Skyler enjoyed the outdoors. As a very young child he liked camping and fishing at Two Mile Run County Park. He was

ready to go if anyone mentioned fishing or building a campfire.

Later, he learned to handle a gun and started shooting skeet and hunting.

Skyler attended Oil City schools where he played baseball and middle school

football (Blackhawks). He chose baseball as his sport and hit the backdoor on the run to go to “the fields.”

He played every year from Minor League through Senior League and was a member of the 2003 Senior League team that won the PA State Championship and went on to play in the Eastern Regionals. After

high school, he played American Legion ball and had much fun playing in the softball tournaments at Hasson and Mitchell.

Always a competitor, he couldn’t pass up a game of Cornhole or a Dart tournament

(while he lived in Florida). He was a Steeler fan forever.

Skyler worked mainly in construction, but his career was cut short due to medical issues.

Skyler was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Oil City.

Anyone who really knew Skyler remembers a man with a generous heart and a BIG smile.

When he saw someone in need, he gave; and he could make anyone who was down feel better

with that great smile. He had an enormous group of friends because of his gift of being able to start a conversation with anyone.

He was treated as family by many.

Sky is survived by his father, Bill Gibson (Patty) of Oil City; a brother, Justin Gibson of West Palm Beach, Florida; a brother Jack (Brittany) Griffin and their son Christian of Palm Bay, Florida; and many uncles, aunts and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sheilah; maternal grandfather, Thomas Griffin; his grandmother Barbara and her husband Jack Wallace “Papa”; his paternal grandparents, Howard and Joyce Gibson; and a cousin, Jason Gibson.

Skyler is loved and will be missed dearly by all who knew him, and he will continue to bring family and friends together.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

As a final act of kindness and giving, Skyler was an organ donor, and through that process, he was able to help save four lives, allowing his love to live on in others.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

