Clarion University Volleyball Says Nevermore to Ravens, Sweeps 3-0

AMHERST, N.Y. – The Golden Eagle volleyball team wrapped their second consecutive weekend sweep on Monday morning, dominating Franklin Pierce for a 3-0 (25-12, 25-20, 25-11) victory at the Wildcat Den Classic hosted by Daemen.

Photo by Kirkland Photography.

Clarion (7-0) improved their season-opening win streak to seven straight matches and won their second straight tournament.

The Golden Eagles held the Ravens to just a .111 attack percentage in their three-set match, largely because Clarion kept Franklin Pierce from attacking at all; they aced the Ravens 14 times and permitted them just 81 attempts for the entire match.

Golden Eagle defenders dug 52 balls compared to just 28 for Franklin Pierce, led by 18 digs for Abigail Selfridge and 16 for Snider. Julia Piccolino added 11 kills while Alyson Peters posted nine to go with a couple of blocks.

The lead was just 10-7 in the first set before Clarion pulled away, starting with a kill by Lauren Aichinger to spark a 10-1 run. Fuller tipped a kill for the team’s seventh straight point, making it 17-7, and she then aced Tessa Brandt to make it a 20-8 advantage. Piccolino posted a kill to force set point at 24-10, and Aichinger finished it off three points later to take the set.

The second set saw the Ravens briefly take the lead, with Franklin Pierce holding the advantage as late as 15-14. Clarion rattled off four straight points to take the lead for themselves, with Piccolino adding a kill and two aces on three consecutive points. Peters eventually finished off the Ravens with two kills down the stretch, including the set point at 25-20.

The drama quickly dissipated in the third set, with the Golden Eagles scoring five straight in the middle of the set to make it a 15-8 advantage. Even more impressive was the stretch run, with Clarion scoring on nine consecutive points to close out the win. Charlie Allison and Julia Shaw added the final kills of the morning.

