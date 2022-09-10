Police: Rimersburg Man Wanted on Arrest Warrants Flees Troopers

TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man who is wanted on arrest warrants is facing a new charge for fleeing state police troopers.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Zachery Wayne Steele, of Rimersburg, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Tuesday, September 6.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, PSP Clarion arrived at a residence on Pump Station Road, in Toby Township, Clarion County, to speak with a minor in reference to another incident, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers pulled into the driveway, Zachery Steele was observed running the weed eater around the house, who is known to have active warrants out of Clarion County, the complaint notes.

Steele noticed the troopers and headed for the corner of the trailer, dropped the weed eater, and took off running. A trooper ran after Steele, identifying himself as state police to stop. Steele kept running up through a yard and towards Cherry Run Road as the trooper yelled at him that he will get another charge, the complaint states.

PSP Clarion requested a warrant to be issued for Steele to answer to the following charge:

– Flight to Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment, Misdemeanor 2



RELATED ARTICLE:

Rimersburg Woman Faces Charges for Allegedly Hindering the Apprehension of Her Boyfriend Wanted on Arrest Warrants

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.