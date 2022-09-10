 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
Arkansas state police chase S2 epis...
Arkansas state police chase S2 episode 12 - roll over

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police: Rimersburg Man Wanted on Arrest Warrants Flees Troopers

Saturday, September 10, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-windowTOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man who is wanted on arrest warrants is facing a new charge for fleeing state police troopers. 

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Zachery Wayne Steele, of Rimersburg, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Tuesday, September 6.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, PSP Clarion arrived at a residence on Pump Station Road, in Toby Township, Clarion County, to speak with a minor in reference to another incident, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers pulled into the driveway, Zachery Steele was observed running the weed eater around the house, who is known to have active warrants out of Clarion County, the complaint notes.

Steele noticed the troopers and headed for the corner of the trailer, dropped the weed eater, and took off running. A trooper ran after Steele, identifying himself as state police to stop. Steele kept running up through a yard and towards Cherry Run Road as the trooper yelled at him that he will get another charge, the complaint states.

PSP Clarion requested a warrant to be issued for Steele to answer to the following charge:

– Flight to Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment, Misdemeanor 2
 
RELATED ARTICLE:

Rimersburg Woman Faces Charges for Allegedly Hindering the Apprehension of Her Boyfriend Wanted on Arrest Warrants


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.