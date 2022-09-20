Featured Local Job: Technology Education/Industrial Arts Teacher

 

Keystone School District currently has an opening for a Technology Education/Industrial Arts Teacher.

This is a full-time position available immediately at Keystone Jr/Sr High School.

The district is seeking a dynamic instructor with an interest in developing and Advancing STEM related courses and traditional Industrial Art courses.

Please send letter of interest, resume, PA standard application, certificate, transcript(s), three reference letters, Act 168 disclosure form(s), and copies of current Act 34, 114, and 151 clearance statements to:

Mr. Michael McCormick, Acting Superintendent
Keystone School District
451 Huston Avenue, Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: October 7, 2022


