Featured Local Job: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Offers Multiple Positions
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.
Legal Secretary
8:00am-5:00pm
Monday- Friday
WE PAY WEEKLY!!
Duties (But not limited to):
- Retrieving and routing incoming mail, preparing outgoing mail and delivering to the post office at the end of the day
- Collection of data from insurance companies, banks, tax collectors, clients and real estate agents
- Answering phones, greeting and assisting people who come into the building
Requirements:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Must be able to pass pre- employment screening
- Must be able to maintain Confidentiality at all times
- Must be able to use Microsoft Word and Excel
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Assembly
7am-3:30pm Monday- Friday
WE PAY WEEKLY!!!
Duties (But not limited to):
- Be able to use multiple small hand tools
- Maintain appropriate records and reports
- Perform assembly tasks over a lengthy time span
Requirements:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
- Must be able to lift up to 40lbs
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Industrial Painter
3:30pm-12am Monday – Friday
10:30pm-7am Sunday – Thursday
WE PAY WEEKLY!!!
Duties (But not limited to):
- Read work orders- analyze required paint operations
- Perform hand spray techniques over a lengthy time span
- Examine products or work to verify conformance to specifications
Requirements:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
- Must be able to lift up to 40lbs.
- Steel toe/ composite toe shoes
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Lumber Stacker
7am-3:30pm
WE PAY WEEKLY!!!
Duties (But not limited to):
- Stack lumber anywhere between 12’- 16’ to customers specifications with a partner
- Quality control and clip plywood 8’ 12’ to customers’ specs, with a partner
- Using an air nailer, compound miter saw, table saw, or circular saw at some point
- Need to learn all of the paperwork involved, adding, subtracting, ect. (Math)
- Physical job fast paced
Requirements:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Must be able to pass pre- employment screening
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Grinder
7am- 3:30pm Monday – Friday
WE PAY WEEKLY!!!
Duties (But not limited to):
- Grinding metal surfaces to the proper specifications
- Responsible for knowledge and operation of handheld grinders
- Stack sheets of metal upon completion of grinding
Requirements:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Must be able to pass pre- employment screening
- Steel toed boots
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Bundler- Meadville
$12.50 to $13.50/hr. non- exempt
Light forklift driving, packaging bundles of pipe, use of banding and crimping to band pipes together.
Monday through Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (some Fridays as needed for overtime, would be eight hours)
Pay Rate: $12.50- $13.50/hr. non- exempt
Requirements:
- High School Diploma or equivalent
- Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
- Must have steel-toed shoes
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville, Titusville, and Endeavor
$15/hour – 1st and 2nd Shifts – Non-exempt
Job Requirements:
- Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift
- Must pass pre-employment screening
- Must have steel-toed boots
- Must have general mathematical skills
- Must abide by all safety protocols
- Understand lockout protocols
- Must be able to work with a team
Duties (but not limited to):
- Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots
- Count pieces in stacks
- Tag bundles
- Operate machines and make sure they do not jam
- Clean machines when they are down
- Maintain clean workspaces
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.
All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.
For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.
Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.
