Clarion County Recipe of the Day: No-Bake Oreo Cheesecake

Saturday, October 1, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Oreo cookies and cheesecake–how can you go wrong?!

Ingredients

24 Oreo cookies, crushed
6 tablespoons butter, melted

Filling:
1 envelope of unflavored gelatin
1/4 cup cold water
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup sugar
3/4 cup 2% milk
1 cup whipped topping
10 Oreo cookies, coarsely chopped

Directions

-In a small bowl, mix crushed cookies and butter. Press onto the bottom of a greased 9-in. springform pan. Refrigerate until ready to use.

-In a small saucepan, sprinkle gelatin over cold water; let stand for 1 minute. Heat and stir over low heat until gelatin is completely dissolved. Let stand for 5 minutes.

-In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth; gradually add milk. Beat in gelatin mixture. Fold in whipped topping and chopped cookies. Spoon over the crust.

-Refrigerate, covered, overnight. Loosen sides of cheesecake with a knife; remove rim from pan. If desired, garnish with additional chopped cookies.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


