Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion University Cross Country: Tight Groups Elevate Golden Eagles to 4th at Paul Short Run

Saturday, October 1, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

crop (3) (1)BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Golden Eagle cross country team took the course at the Paul Short Run hosted by Lehigh on Frida afternoon, with Clarion placing fourth in the White 6K. The team finished with 212 team points and placed well in the 42-team field.

The Golden Eagles’ strong placement came as a result of a tight team spread in terms of scoring runners. Clarion’s top-two finishers, Gabby Kutchma and Mackenzie Carver, were separated by little more than a second. The next group of three finishers – Abby SullivanAddie LaBombard and Allison Farson – all crossed the finish line within 16 seconds of one another.

Kutchma crossed the line in 22:51.0 to take 19th in the field, while Carver came across just 1.4 seconds later in 22:52.4. That was good enough to put her at 21st in the field. Sullivan placed third for the Golden Eagles and 47th overall with a time of 23:31.1.

Filling out the top-five for Clarion was LaBombard and Farson, completing the race in 23:38.4 and 23:47.2 respectively. Autumn Pettinato and Emily McDonnell rounded out the Golden Eagles’ seven scoring athletes.


