Denny Logue Receives Emergency Management Certification

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Denny Logue, Clarion County Public Safety Deputy Director, recently earned an emergency management certification from PEMA (Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency).

County Commissioners announced the achievement at a Tuesday morning work session.

“He passed certification with flying colors,” said Commissioner Ted Tharan.

Logue said that in the past, once someone was certified it was forever, but now it’s for five years.

“If I’m still here in five years, I will have to be pre-certified, but the test exercise would be easier,” Logue added.

Jeff Smathers, Director of Public Safety, is also certified as an EMA coordinator, but the state only allows one coordinator for each county. However, if anything would happen to Logue or if he would retire, Smathers would automatically be certified and able to take that position.

“The certification says that we are capable of handling any disaster in the county,” Logue explained. “We go through a lot of classes, and before you are certified, you have to have what they call a functional exercise.“

Commissioners also approved a resolution specifying a schedule for reimbursement of extraordinary expenses and services for emergency management.

For example, the rates are for any charges for dealing with emergencies such as spills on Interstate 80 and clean-up.

“We’ve worked with other counties to see what they charge, and we’re right in the ballpark with them. This allows us to get materials back that are used, plus the use of the vehicles and or trailers.”

The resolution includes reimbursement for equipment and materials of 130 percent of the current replacement cost of this equipment/material or its suitable, compatible substitute.

Reimbursement for decontamination of equipment shall be 130 percent (of the total decontamination cost or replacement cost of the equipment or its suitable substitute) if contaminated beyond use.

Other Associated Costs:

Reimbursement shall be one hundred and thirty percent of any and or all associated cost that is incurred.

Unit Cost/Rate:

Dodge Truck $300 per hour

Chevy Truck $300 per hour

HazMat Trailer $200 per hour

Communication Trailer $250 per hour

Mass Casualty Trailer $250 per hour

Light Tower $200 per hour

Barricade Trailer $250 per hour

10KW Generator $80 per hour

5KW Generator $50 per hour

Polaris SUV $300 per hour

175 KW Generator $300 per hour

Administration Fee 15% of the invoice

Responder mileage for personal vehicle GSA Rate

On Scene County Coordinator & County Staff $100 per hour

The Emergency Management Staff works closely with the Clarion County Commissioners, municipal leaders, local coordinators, first responders, and other agencies that may be specific to certain events or plans.

Clarion County has seen several disasters over the years.

In 1985, Clarion County was touched by some of the worst tornados to ever occur in Western Pennsylvania. A large amount of wind damage occurred in the Northern Municipalities of Clarion County.

In 1996, one of the worst floods in the recent history of Clarion County occurred. There were many homes and businesses destroyed, and one fatality did occur as a result of the flood.

In the first six months of 2017, Clarion County had seen an unprecedented six tornados and three heavy rain events.

Clarion County Emergency Management Staff is continuously updating and developing emergency plans and researching the resources that are available in Clarion County. The Emergency Management Division recently accomplished updates to the County Emergency Operations Plan and the County Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP) that every Township or Borough in Clarion County adopted, as well.

