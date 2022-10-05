Police Seeking Information on Theft of Diamond Ring, Wallet in Leeper Burglary

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are investigating a burglary that occurred on Saturday morning at a rental cabin located on Turkey Ridge Lane in Leeper.

According to PA Crime Watch, an unknown actor(s) entered the cabin located at 929 Turkey Ridge Lane, in Leeper, Farmington Township, Clarion County, sometime between 1:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, and removed a wallet and a wedding ring.

The ring is described as having a four-carat princess cut stone and a platinum band covered in diamonds.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.