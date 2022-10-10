Letter to the Editor: What Are the Dems Afraid Of?

The following letter was submitted by Rick Rathfon, Chairman of the Clarion County Republican Committee.

The 2022 general election is on November 8 and Democratic governor candidate Josh Shapiro has refused to debate Republican candidate Doug Mastriano. Why? Shapiro is trying to run out the clock just like Biden did in 2020. He is a gutless coward for refusing to debate and has no record to run on. Shapiro was Tom Wolf’s wingman when it came to mask mandates and lockdowns that hurt literally everyone in Pennsylvania especially children kept out of schools!

Senate candidate John Fetterman is scheduled to debate Dr. Oz on October 25. Only one debate! Oz challenged Fetterman to as many as 5 debates but he only agreed to one and barely two weeks before the election when many mail in ballots will already be sent in. Fetterman is obviously having struggles recovering from his stroke. While I wish him a complete recovery he is unfit to serve in the United States Senate. I will not be surprised if the October 25 debate does not happen for some reason given by Fetterman’s campaign.

Shapiro and Fetterman will take Pennsylvania in the wrong direction without question. Mastriano and Oz will make Pennsylvania energy independent and create family sustaining jobs and bring people back to PA. They will be tough on crime and get deadly Fentanyl off our streets and out of our schools. On November 8 for the good of our once great Commonwealth please vote for Doug Mastriano and Dr. Mehmet Oz!

Rick Rathfon, Chairman

Clarion County Republican Committee

