Robert E. Young, 91, formerly of Oil City, PA, passed away Monday Oct. 24, 2022, at Providence Place in Minneapolis, MN after an extended illness.

Born May 5, 1931, in Erie, PA, he was the son of the late Paul & Geneva Piper Young and was a graduate of Oil City High School.

Robert spent six years in the U.S. Navy from 1948-1954, which included a year with the Ninth Marines, third Marine division during the Korean War as a field medical technician.

He was awarded the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Medal, and the American Defense Medal.

After his discharge he served with the Oil City Fire Department for 12 years, then spent 20 years as an over-the-road semi-truck driver.

Mr. Young was a licensed instrument-rated pilot flying out of the Franklin airport, and also flew with the local civil air patrol.

Bob enjoyed ham radio. His call sign was K3SEK. He had a deep-water scuba-diving certificate diving in Lake Erie and in Florida.

Bob was also an avid golfer and bowler, which he enjoyed with friends and family.

He spoke Spanish and he loved to travel.

Bob lived for three months in Costa Rica and a month in Honduras.

He also traveled to Mexico, the Bahamas, Hawaii, and a few of the Caribbean Islands.

Mr. Young was married to the former Beverly Rauscher on Aug. 25, 1951.

He is survived by his son Eric Young and wife Fay of Scranton, PA, daughter Roberta (Sis) Sharratt of Cleburne, TX, daughter-in-law Paula Dykus of Newark, OH, son Andrew Young and wife Jean of Oil City, PA, son David Young of Bloomington, MN, and sister Gayle Winger of Franklin, PA.

He is also survived by ten grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, son William Young, grandson Samuel Young, and brother Donald Young.

He is also survived by a very special friend Nancy Linehan of Falls Church, VA.

Services will be announced at a later date.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

