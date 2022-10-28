Featured Local Job: Local CDL Truck Driver

UFP Parker is currently looking for a Local CDL Truck Driver.

Are you tired of being on the road? Missing time at home with your family? With this position, you will be able to enjoy being home every night. Benefits and raise review are at 60 days.

Requirements for this position:

Must be 21 years of age

Minimum 12th grade basic education completed

Minimum 1 year of experience driving a commercial vehicle in excess of 26,000 lbs. Preferable 3 to 5 years of experience driving a commercial vehicle

Working knowledge of vehicle parts, and how to handle minor repairs to ensure equipment is in proper operating conditions

Required to have a valid Class A Commercial Drivers License

Successful completion of forklift driver licensing process

Working at UFP Parker, you’ll find coworkers who treat you like family—people who have your best interests at heart and will make your career goals a priority. They value safety and training, and full-time employees are eligible for a comprehensive benefits package as well as profit-sharing bonuses and other perks.

Currently, there are also open positions on both Day and Afternoon shifts including General Labor, Industrial Assembler, Pallet Line, and Maintenance Mechanic. Positions are available for people with multiple skill levels. Both shifts provide competitive wages, and most positions have a production bonus. Afternoon shift pays $1.50 more an hour shift differential! Medical, dental and vision insurance, 401k, profit sharing, stock buy in options, and 9 paid holidays are just a few of the many benefits offered to our full-time employees.

If you are interested in seeing where your future with UFP Parker, LLC can lead, you can apply online at WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS

Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.

Email: [email protected]

Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033

Office: 724-399-2992

Walk-in applications can be taken at their Parker location, 116 N River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.



