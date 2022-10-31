Robert (Bob) Lauer, age 62, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2022 at his residence.

He was born in Oil City on March 8, 1960 to the late Jack and Irene (Reitz) Lauer.

He was a 1979 graduate of North Clarion High School.

He was last employed at Simpson Excavating in Corsica.

Prior to that, Schmader Lumber Company in Lucinda.

He married the former Ruth Daugherty on December 30, 1980 at I.C. Church and she survives.

Bob enjoyed gardening, hunting, woodworking, tractors and especially spending time with his family and friends.

His grandchildren were very special to him.

He is survived by his wife, daughters, Amy (Dave) Alford of Clarion, and Kristy (Charlie) Boozer of Sligo; grandchildren, Rylan Alford, Waylon Boozer, and Whitney Boozer; mother-in-law, Ellen Daugherty of Clarion; brothers, Butch (Judy) Reitz of Lucinda, Mike Lauer of Shippenville and John Lauer of Lucinda; sister, Connie (Bill) Smith of Lucinda; brother-in-law, Bob (Sue) Daugherty of Oak Ridge; sister-in-law, Nancy Daugherty of Clarion; nieces and nephews, Bobbi Wood, Derrick (Brianne) Daugherty, Matt (Younga) Reitz, Cheryl (Roy) Tome, Rorie Dougherty, Jacob Daugherty and Kenzley Daugherty.

He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law, Bob Daugherty, sisters, Sara Reitz and Dot Lauer and brother-in-law, Dick Daugherty.

Friends and family will be received on Monday, October 31, 2022 from 1pm to 3pm & 6pm to 9pm at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

An additional visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 from 10am to 11am at the Grace Community Church, 3225 Curllsville Rd, Sligo, PA 16255.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 11am in the church with Rev. Tom Switzer officiating. Interment will follow at Cedarview Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to the Clarion Hospital EMS: 143 Doctors Lane Clarion, Pa 16214 or the Limestone Fire Department: 9790 Route 66 Clarion, Pa 16214.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

