Glenn L. “Whitey” Whiteman, 87, of Knox, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab center.

Born July 5, 1935, Whitey was the son of the late Glenn and Laura Davidson Whiteman.

Whitey graduated from East Forest High School in 1953.

From the age of 16 Whitey worked at various glass plants.

He retired from Brockway as a mould maker after over 38 years of service.

On October 5, 1956 Whitey married Mary Jane Andrews, whom he celebrated 66 years of marriage with.

Before his health began to fail Whitey always looked forward to his yearly family vacations to Daytona, FL and Ocean City, MD.

Whitey enjoyed hunting and trapping with Carl Flemming and Don Means, he was a belonged to and was supporter of the Clarion County Youth Field Days where he taught a class on trapping at the annual youth field day event.

Whitey taught his son a love for the outdoors and to be a sportsman.

Whitey coached and umpired little league, loved to garden and share food from his garden and loved to push mow his lawn while singing hymns louder than the mower.

In 1964 he became a member of the Knox United Methodist Church where he held various positions and was a former member of the Knox Lions Club.

He also enjoyed helping at Charitable Deeds and 2nd Harvest.

Whitey is survived by his wife Mary Jane, his daughters Jodi (Christopher) Wieczynski and Sandy (Edward) Laidlaw; his grandchildren Haley (Kyle) LeBarron, Aleysa Wieczynski, Luke Laidlow, Andrew Laidlow, and Cody Laidlow; a sister Mildred Whiteman and several nieces.

Along with his parents Whitey was preceded in death by his son Rodney Whiteman.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 pm and 5 to 7 pm on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home 504 East Penn Ave., Knox and from 10 to 11 am Monday at the Knox United Methodist Church, 9729 Rt 338, Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am Monday in the church with Pastor Wade Barto officiating.

Interment will follow at the Knox Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family asks memorials be made in Whitey’s name to the Knox United Methodist Church, 9729 Rt 338, Knox PA 16232 or the Clarion County Sportsman for Youth, PO Box 953, Knox PA 16232.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

