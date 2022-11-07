Teresa Shaw, age 72, of Woodbury, MN, passed away unexpectedly on October 26, 2022.

Teresa Anne (Chamberlain) Shaw was born on August 5, 1950, to Lowell and Josephine Chamberlain in Minneapolis, MN and graduated from Robbinsdale High School in 1967.

Teresa spent most of her career with the Soo Line Railroad, eventually reaching the position of corporate secretary, retiring in 2008.

She married Donald Keener on May 6, 1977 and lived in Robbinsdale until Donald’s death on February 11, 1991.

Teresa later married Dennis Shaw on January 24, 1998 and lived in Woodbury until his death on September 19, 2007.

Teresa was active in many groups, especially her Pen Club and her faith community, and loved attending various family activities.

Preceded in death by her parents, brothers Patrick and John.

Teresa is survived by siblings Michael Chamberlain (Carolyn), Colleen Schmidt (Mike), Tom Chamberlain (Becky), and Nancy Leech (Jeff); stepchildren Dwight, Leon, Dennis, Jr., Devlin, Danika and Danae; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family, and friends.

Visitation was held from 6-8 PM, November 3 at O’Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home in Woodbury and 1 hour prior to the Funeral.

A funeral was held at 11:00 AM, November 4, at Christ Episcopal Church, 7305 Afton Road, Woodbury.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting https://www.ohalloranmurphy.com/obituary/Teresa-Shaw.

