Paul Lee “Papi” Meehan

Tuesday, November 8, 2022 @ 09:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-ET9jp9Uiu0jJnOOPaul Lee “Papi” Meehan, 81, of Seneca, passed away early Sunday morning, November 6, 2022 at the home of his son in Oil City.

Paul was born on July 1, 1941.

He was the son of the late Charles and Elsie Carlson Meehan.

Paul was a U.S. Navy Veteran having served from 1959 – 1963.

He served on board the same ship as future president John F. Kennedy.

Paul was later employed as a trained technician for Ford Motor Company.

He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and outdoorsmen.

He is survived by his two sons: George Meehan of Seneca, and Mike Meehan and his wife Paula of Oil City; five grandchildren: Morgan, Matt, Kyle, Tisha, and Steven; four great grandchildren: Devin, Dillon, Destiny, and Alex; two brothers: Gary Meehan and his wife Deb of Meadville, and Thomas Meehan of Virginia; as well as a number of nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife Linda Liembach Meehan, and a brother Ralph Meehan.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Tom and Pam for their years of friendship and compassionate care.

As per Paul’s request, there will be no public service.

A private celebration of life service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hile – Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

To send a condolence, please visit www.hilebest.com.


