Mary Edmonds Wagner, 88, of Franklin, passed away at 1:10 P.M. Sunday, November 6, 2022 at her residence.

Born in Bradford on November 3, 1934 she was the daughter of the late David and Eva Rice Edmonds.

Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Winifred Edmonds Cummings.

She was married to the late Alton Wagner for 30 years.

She is survived by her cousins, Verna Gage Carson, Max M. Gage (Barbara), Roger L. Gage, Ruth V. Clark, and Eugene E. Martin (Jennie).

She is also survived by close friends Bessie Long and her daughter Vickie Lofgren of Greenville, S.C. and Mandy Millard and her daughter Nakoma.

Mary lived in Bradford, PA until after graduation from high school.

During her life she lived in many states including, New York, Ohio, North Carolina, Georgia, and South Carolina.

She moved back to Pennsylvania January 2016.

Mary worked a number of years as a legal secretary.

Mary enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially little Nakoma.

She was very grateful for the caregivers she had the last four years and thought of them as family.

She was very active with her church. She enjoyed shopping, eating out, traveling, and housework.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 10:30 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Saturday.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Bob Klingler of Oakland United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment will follow in Chandlers Valley Cemetery near Warren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to Oakland United Methodist Church, 1431 State Route 428, Oil City, PA 16301 or to Salem United Methodist Church, 2700 White Horse Road, Greenville, South Carolina 29611.

