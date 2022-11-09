Louis “Louie” Baynard, of Knox, PA, was born on May 28th, 1958.

Louis was under the loving care of the dedicated and caring staff of Training Toward Self Reliance, Inc. and had lived with TTSR, Inc. since November of 2007.

Throughout his time at TTSR, Inc., Louis developed many strong bonds, friendships, and life-long relationships with his staff and housemates.

Louis was thought of as family by all staff and housemates that had the privilege to spend time with.

Louis was affectionately known as “Uncle B” to those closest to him.

Louis took a vested interest in the staff that cared for him daily, and he made sure that all staff knew that the staff’s personal family was Louis’ family as well.

Louis’ love for his TTSR family was immeasurable.

Louis had a zest for life.

Louis enjoyed movies and music.

Louis’ favorite holidays were Halloween and Christmas.

Louis could not wait to see Santa every year so that Louis could tell him his wish list for that year.

Louis enjoyed many outdoor activities to include riding his golf cart and camping.

Louis was always sure to remind staff of the two main necessities for camping: MUST have an accessible and operable television and there has to be marshmallows.

Louis also enjoyed going to the zoo, going shopping, and going out to eat.

Louis will be remembered as a man who had compassion for others, especially his staff and housemates.

Louis was a loving and gentle soul.

Although no longer with us physically, Louis will remain in the hearts and minds of all that knew and loved him.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a date to be determined for all those who choose and are able to come and celebrate the incredible life of Louis.

