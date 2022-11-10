Several Area Crews Respond to ‘Major Forest Fire’ in Benezette

BENEZETTE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Several area fire stations were dispatched on Wednesday afternoon to a major forest fire in Benezette Township.

(Photos courtesy Cameron County Fire Wire)

According to a published article on WTAJ, crews were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, to the area of Winslow Hill in Benezette Township, Elk County, to help control and put out a brushfire.

Fire crews from Elk County were assisted by firefighters from Jefferson, Cameron, Clearfield, Clinton, and McKean Counties.

According to Cameron County Fire Wire, responding agencies included Jay Township Fire Department, Crystal Fire Department, Johnsonburg Fire Department, Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department, Ridgway Fire Department, Jones Township Volunteer Fire Department, Horton Township Volunteer Fire Department, Brockway Volunteer Hose Company, Sykesville Volunteer Fire Company, Clearfield Fire Department, Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Company, Karthaus Volunteer Fire Company, North Point Fire Co. Station 39, Fire-Rescue 41 (Penfield), DuBois Fire Department Station 75, Kane Volunteer Fire Department, Emporium Volunteer Fire Department, Sinnemahoning Volunteer Fire Department, Renovo Fire Department, and Elkland Search and Rescue.

One individual was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

It was reported by fire crews that the wildfire was mostly under control late Wednesday night, and several responding crews had been sent home.

The amount of damage the wildfire has caused at this time is unknown.

No cause has been determined, and the incident is now under investigation.

Note: Please check back for updates on this developing story.

