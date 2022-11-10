 

State Police Calls: Tionesta Man Taken Into Custody for Suspected DUI

Thursday, November 10, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

trooper - policeFOREST/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Tionesta Man Taken Into Custody for Suspected DUI

Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2013 Jeep Wrangler around 1:56 a.m. on Sunday, November 6, near River Street and Irwin Street in Tionesta Borough, Forest County.

Police say the operator—a 47-year-old Tionesta man—was under the influence of alcohol. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Titusville Hospital for a legal blood draw.

The investigation is ongoing.


