Charges Against Non-Profit Vice President Accused of Forgery Dismissed

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The charges against a Clarion woman who was accused of forging two signatures on a non-profit organization’s check and then attempting to cash it at a local bank, were dismissed.

According to court documents, the following charges against 37-year-old Stephanie Ann Seidle, of Clarion, were dismissed on November 4, 2022:

– Forgery – Unauthorized Act In Writing, Felony 2 (two counts)

– Theft By Deception-False Impression, Felony 3

Court documents indicate that on November 4, 2022, an application for Nolle Prosequi Without Prejudice was filed by the Clarion County District Attorney’s Office.

Calls to Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh for comment were not immediately returned.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against Seidle on February 16, 2022.

The complaint states that Seidle, the vice president of a known non-profit organization, was accused of forgery and attempted theft from the organization.

She was arraigned at 10:52 a.m. on Wednesday, February 16, in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn, with bail set at $5,000.00 unsecured. The charges were waived for court on May 17 and transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

District Attorney Drew Welsh held three Criminal Conferences with Seidle–July 20, August 24, and September 21, according to court documents.

In addition, a special hearing was held on October 26 with Senior Judge James G. Arner, court documents indicate.

