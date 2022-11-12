Jeffrey A. Pratt, 67, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital after a brief illness.

Jeff was born on January 7, 1955, in Titusville to the late James A. and Shirley Sibble Pratt.

He was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1973.

Jeff worked GE for 40 years until his retirement.

He enjoyed hunting, and fireworks was known for his fireworks display every Fourth of July.

Jeff was an avid hunter, and in his younger years enjoyed going to the Red Fox in Erie and riding his Harley.

Jeff is survived his siblings, Howard Pratt of Newell, WV, Denise Brosius of Oil City, Kenneth Pratt and wife Vicki of Black Ash, Bruce Pratt and wife Gale of Titusville, and David Pratt and wife Robin of Petersburg, FL; several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews all of whom he loved to spoil.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law Dianna Pratt.

No public calling hours will be observed.

Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association https://diabetes.org/.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

