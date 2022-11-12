Rein Pold passed away November 10th, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Rein was born February 13th 1951 in Corry, Pa.

As a child he moved to Erie, Pa where he found his love and talent for basketball, which continued on through college at Clarion University.

He worked at Hamot Medical Center as the Director of Purchasing for 28 years.

He then moved to Clarion Pennsylvania to work at his Alma Mater, Clarion University in the same capacity until his retirement.

He was a very well loved and respected man by many.

Rein took pride in coaching his sons in baseball, enjoyed golfing, was a music aficionado, loved showing his expansive knowledge while watching Jeopardy, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Brenda Pold of Clarion, Pa.

His children, Heidi Pawlica of Clarion, Pa, Cristi Crotty of Erie, Pa, Julie Crotty of Erie, Pa, Clayton Crotty of Wenonah, NJ, and Rein Pold of Mechanicsburg, Pa. His 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Rein always had a great love of animals, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an animal shelter of your choosing in his honor.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

