 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Rein Pold

Saturday, November 12, 2022 @ 07:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-PP3VpUdBCvRRein Pold passed away November 10th, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Rein was born February 13th 1951 in Corry, Pa.

As a child he moved to Erie, Pa where he found his love and talent for basketball, which continued on through college at Clarion University.

He worked at Hamot Medical Center as the Director of Purchasing for 28 years.

He then moved to Clarion Pennsylvania to work at his Alma Mater, Clarion University in the same capacity until his retirement.

He was a very well loved and respected man by many.

Rein took pride in coaching his sons in baseball, enjoyed golfing, was a music aficionado, loved showing his expansive knowledge while watching Jeopardy, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Brenda Pold of Clarion, Pa.

His children, Heidi Pawlica of Clarion, Pa, Cristi Crotty of Erie, Pa, Julie Crotty of Erie, Pa, Clayton Crotty of Wenonah, NJ, and Rein Pold of Mechanicsburg, Pa. His 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Rein always had a great love of animals, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an animal shelter of your choosing in his honor.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.