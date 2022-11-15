James Robert “Jim” Rupert

auto

Jim was born in Ford Cliff on July 27, 1950 and he reminisced fondly – and at every possible opportunity – about the good old days in his home town, which he eventually memorialized in his self-published “Ford Cliff Notes”.

An accountant by trade, Jim was a musician at heart.

If you attended a live show in Western PA in the last 50 years, you likely rocked out with Jim on the drums as part of The Lost Lambs, Dean Hetrick and the Ram Sacks, Side Tracker, Rockland Station, Back Porch Rockers or, most recently, Killin’ Time.

Jim is survived by his fiancé Penny Heckendorn, his sister Sandy Yockey (Dorothy Denean) and his niece Rachelle Bowser, his daughter Shaina Rupert, and grandson Zach Rupert as well as Penny’s daughters, Tammy Heckendorn (Rich McAdams), Tina (Justin) Presloid, and grandson Cru “Rooster” Presloid.

Jim will be missed by his many friends, colleagues and fellow musicians who shared a laugh, a great cover tune and the odd glass of whisky with him over the years.

He was preceded in death by his son, Scott Rupert and parents, James E. “Farmer” and Mary W. Rupert.

The family invites everyone who knew and loved Jim to join them for a visitation on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 from 2 – 4 pm and again from 6 – 8 pm at Goble Funeral Home, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at the Immaculate Conception Parish Church, 720 Liberty Street, on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 11 am, with Rev. Monty Sayers presiding.

Interment will be private.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

