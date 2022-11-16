Clarion Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 66

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman was injured after a two-vehicle collision on Route 66 on Monday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash occurred at 7:16 a.m. on Monday, November 14, on State Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox operated by 39-year-old Jessica E. Davis, of Clarion, was attempting to turn left from a driveway onto Route 66 and failed to yield for an oncoming 2017 Ford Fusion driven by 23-year-old Heidi M. Boots, of Clarion, causing the vehicles to collide.

Davis suffered suspected minor injuries, but she was not transported. She was not using a seat belt.

Davis’ two passengers–a six-year-old male and a four-year-old female, both of Clarion–were not injured. They were both restrained by child safety seats.

Boots was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene by Leadbetter Auto Body & Towing.

Clarion Hospital EMS, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, and Limestone Township Fire Department also assisted on scene.

According to police, Davis was charged with a traffic violation.

