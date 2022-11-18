Bernard M. “Butch” Foster, 85, of Oil City, PA, passed away Nov. 16, 2022 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.

Born Oct. 19, 1937 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Barney M & Laura M. Sterling Foster.

Bernard was a graduate of Oil City High School.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving as a private.

He was married to the former Delores J. Nichols and she survives.

Bernard worked as a machinist for Meadville Forge.

He enjoyed the woods, doing his yardwork and fishing in younger years.

He bought and sold timber and was in the logging business.

Bernard started and opened Whitetail Golf Course, and later sold the business.

Butch enjoyed going to breakfast with his brother Dean every week.

In addition to his wife he is survived by one son: Jeff Foster of Neiltown; a stepson: Alan Nichols; and grandchildren: David, Shawn, Sara and Shannon; as well as several great grandchildren.

He is also survived by the following brothers and sisters: Thelma Carter of FL, Rita Zuck of Oil City, Dean Foster & his wife Pat of Oil City, Lila Shields of Greenville, Cindy Kitelinger & her husband Jim of Walnut Bend, David Foster of Oil City.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Lori Jean Basilone, and the following siblings: Terry Foster, Glenn Foster, Florence Guyda and Dale Foster and infant Donnie Foster.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Interment will take place at the convenience of the family.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

