 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Bernard M. “Butch” Foster

Friday, November 18, 2022 @ 06:11 PM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-izBPIWPhyifYHQBernard M. “Butch” Foster, 85, of Oil City, PA, passed away Nov. 16, 2022 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.

Born Oct. 19, 1937 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Barney M & Laura M. Sterling Foster.

Bernard was a graduate of Oil City High School.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving as a private.

He was married to the former Delores J. Nichols and she survives.

Bernard worked as a machinist for Meadville Forge.

He enjoyed the woods, doing his yardwork and fishing in younger years.

He bought and sold timber and was in the logging business.

Bernard started and opened Whitetail Golf Course, and later sold the business.

Butch enjoyed going to breakfast with his brother Dean every week.

In addition to his wife he is survived by one son: Jeff Foster of Neiltown; a stepson: Alan Nichols; and grandchildren: David, Shawn, Sara and Shannon; as well as several great grandchildren.

He is also survived by the following brothers and sisters: Thelma Carter of FL, Rita Zuck of Oil City, Dean Foster & his wife Pat of Oil City, Lila Shields of Greenville, Cindy Kitelinger & her husband Jim of Walnut Bend, David Foster of Oil City.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Lori Jean Basilone, and the following siblings: Terry Foster, Glenn Foster, Florence Guyda and Dale Foster and infant Donnie Foster.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Interment will take place at the convenience of the family.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.