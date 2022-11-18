 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Carol Ossesia

Friday, November 18, 2022 @ 06:11 PM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-5piviwE5Ga88ArCarol Ossesia, age 87, of Sligo, passed away on November 17, 2022 at The Caring Place in Franklin, PA.

She was born on January 6, 1935 in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Carol was the daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Wickard) Green.

She was a homemaker and formerly worked as a tax assessor in Monroe Twp.

She really enjoyed volunteering at the Clarion Free Library.

Carol married Michel Germain Ossesia on September 3, 1955. He preceded her in death on March 30, 2021.

She is survived by her children; Karen (Lou) Zager of Florida and Michel (Cathy) Ossesia of California, a brother, William (Roberta) Green of Texas, she is survived by her grandchildren: Tristan Rendt, Katie Rendt, Stephanie Ossesia, Angela (Christopher) Hensley, Christina (Jacob) Vreeland, Joshua Inman, Bethany Inman, Andrew Inman Stephen Inman and Josiah Inman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and daughter, Jeannette Inman; two sisters, Joan and Nancy.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

As per family wishes there will be no visitation and a celebration of life may be held at a later date.

Memorial Donations may be made to the Clarion Free Library.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.