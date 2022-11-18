Carol Ossesia, age 87, of Sligo, passed away on November 17, 2022 at The Caring Place in Franklin, PA.

She was born on January 6, 1935 in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Carol was the daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Wickard) Green.

She was a homemaker and formerly worked as a tax assessor in Monroe Twp.

She really enjoyed volunteering at the Clarion Free Library.

Carol married Michel Germain Ossesia on September 3, 1955. He preceded her in death on March 30, 2021.

She is survived by her children; Karen (Lou) Zager of Florida and Michel (Cathy) Ossesia of California, a brother, William (Roberta) Green of Texas, she is survived by her grandchildren: Tristan Rendt, Katie Rendt, Stephanie Ossesia, Angela (Christopher) Hensley, Christina (Jacob) Vreeland, Joshua Inman, Bethany Inman, Andrew Inman Stephen Inman and Josiah Inman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and daughter, Jeannette Inman; two sisters, Joan and Nancy.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

As per family wishes there will be no visitation and a celebration of life may be held at a later date.

Memorial Donations may be made to the Clarion Free Library.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

