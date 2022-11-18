 

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Theft in Farmington Township

Friday, November 18, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

5DMK1534 copy 2CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Theft in Farmington Township

Marienville-based State Police received a report of theft around 5:01 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, near Butternut Lane in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say a known victim reported she purchased an item online and never received the package.

The victim is a 21-year-old female of Vowinckel.

This investigation is ongoing.

Deer vs. Vehicle Collision on I-80

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash occurred at 1:05 a.m. on Thursday, November 10, on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township.

Police say a 2020 Toyota RAV4 driven by 27-year-old Sandra Ortega Garcia, of Hartford, Connecticut, was traveling eastbound when it struck a deer head-on.

Ortega Garcia was not injured; she was using a seat belt.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Thursday, November 17, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

