State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Theft in Farmington Township

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Theft in Farmington Township

Marienville-based State Police received a report of theft around 5:01 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, near Butternut Lane in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say a known victim reported she purchased an item online and never received the package.

The victim is a 21-year-old female of Vowinckel.

This investigation is ongoing.

Deer vs. Vehicle Collision on I-80

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash occurred at 1:05 a.m. on Thursday, November 10, on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township.

Police say a 2020 Toyota RAV4 driven by 27-year-old Sandra Ortega Garcia, of Hartford, Connecticut, was traveling eastbound when it struck a deer head-on.

Ortega Garcia was not injured; she was using a seat belt.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

