UPDATE: Weather-related Speed Limit Reductions on Interstate 80 Lifted in Clarion County, Surrounding Areas
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The speed limit on Interstate 80 that was reduced in Clarion County and surrounding areas due to snowy weather has been lifted.
According to 511Pa, the speed limit that was reduced to 55 MPH due to snow squalls moving through the area was lifted at about 5:00 p.m. Friday.
The affected areas included I-80 Eastbound and Westbound in Clarion County between Exit 42: PA 38 Emlenton and Exit 45 PA 478 St. Petersburg/Emlenton and in Jefferson County between Exit 78: PA 36 Sigel/Brookville and Exit 81 PA 28 Hazen, according to PennDOT spokesperson Tina Gibbs.
Also affected was the area between Exit 90: PA830 DuBois Regional Airport in Jefferson County to Exit 97 US 219 DuBois/Brockway in Clearfield County, Gibbs said.
I-80 eastbound, which was closed between the on-ramp at State Route 1830 Exit 86-Reynoldsville in Jefferson County to Exit 101: PA 255 DuBois/Penfield due to a crash, has been reopened.
