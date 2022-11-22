 

James Announces $2 Million Grant to Assist Adults with Intellectual Disabilities

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

IMG_3708 (1)HARRISBURG, Pa. – Rep. R. Lee James (Venango/Butler) announced on Monday that Verland Community Living Arrangements (CLA), headquartered in Sewickley, will receive $2 million in state funding, from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), to help adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“Any time we have an opportunity to serve the great people of the 64th District, it is important we do so by using all available resources,” James said. “I am grateful this program exists, so we can continue to serve the district I am very honored to represent.”

The funding will go towards the construction of four Signature Homes to accommodate residents impacted by the closing of the Polk State Hospital.

Funding for the project was authorized by lawmakers in the Capital Budget Project Itemization Act.

RACP is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects. These projects have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues, or other measures of economic activity.

RACP projects are funded by the state and cannot obtain primary funding under other state programs.


