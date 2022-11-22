 

Maxine (Harmon) Shoemaker

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-H5oDClnGiCbfkMaxine (Harmon) Shoemaker passed away November 15, 2022, peacefully at Edgewood Heights, her home since 2018.

She was the daughter of Orlando (Pete) Harmon and Olive (Smith) Harmon.

Born April 8, 1926, on the family farm in Dry Ridge, PA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Shoemaker, son of Beatty and Hattie Shoemaker; her parents, Orlando (Pete) Harmon and Olive (Smith) Harmon; her brothers, William, John, Kenneth and Samuel Harmon and her sister Ruth (Nolf) Wetzel; her sister-in-law Delores Harmon; and her very good friend Jay Minich.

She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Shirley Harmon, and Lois (Harmon) Veronesi, her nieces and nephews, and her dear friends Wendy and Greg Buzzard.

She graduated from Dubois Business School, left the area, and worked at Smith and Barney Stock Exchange as a young woman.

She returned to the area and worked 38 years as office manager at RMS Furniture Company before retiring.

She and her sister Ruth opened the Rumae Dress Shop in New Bethlehem in 1977.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of New Bethlehem.

At her request there will be no funeral service.

Arrangements by Alcorn Funeral Home.

Burial in Distant Cemetery by her husband.

“Going Home”

We are very grateful to the staff of Edgewood and VNA Hospice for their loving, compassionate care in her final days.


