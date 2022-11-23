State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Suspected Abuse of Infant in Clarion Township

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Suspected Abuse of Infant in Clarion Township

PSP Clarion received a report of suspected child abuse near U.S. Route 322 in Clarion Township.

According to police, the incident occurred sometime between August 22 and November 18.

Police say the victim is an infant (age 0), of Strattanville.

The investigation continues.

DUI in Richland Township

Clarion-based State Police investigated a suspected DUI along Interstate 80 in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say the operator of a 2008 Toyocar Van was suspected to be driving under the influence of alcohol around 7:01 p.m. on November 14.

The arrestee is a known 48-year-old female, of Emmaus.

Man Accused of Retail Theft from Clarion Walmart on Two Separate Occasions

According to a release issued on Tuesday, November 22, PSP Clarion investigated an incident of retail theft at Walmart on Perkins Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

According to police, a known 56-year-old Levittown man is accused of retail theft stemming from two separate incidents in September.

Police say he allegedly stole fishing equipment valued at $94.74 on September 2 and also stole additional fishing equipment valued at $100.95 on September 6.

As a result, the suspect was cited for retail theft, police say.

The suspect’s name was not released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspect will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.