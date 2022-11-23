Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole on State Route 66

KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a vehicle slammed into a utility pole off State Route 66, in Knox Township, Clarion County, on Friday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 8:04 p.m. on Friday, November 18, on State Route 66, just south of Rays Lane, in Knox Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2011 Honda Civic driven by 21-year-old Zachary S. Woodel, of Bradford, veered off the right shoulder of the highway and struck a utility pole.

Woodel and his passenger—21-year-old Dreydin S. Lombrana, of Johnsonburg—were using seat belts and were not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage to its front end.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

