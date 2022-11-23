 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole on State Route 66

Wednesday, November 23, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Red and blue police lights in cityKNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a vehicle slammed into a utility pole off State Route 66, in Knox Township, Clarion County, on Friday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 8:04 p.m. on Friday, November 18, on State Route 66, just south of Rays Lane, in Knox Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2011 Honda Civic driven by 21-year-old Zachary S. Woodel, of Bradford, veered off the right shoulder of the highway and struck a utility pole.

Woodel and his passenger—21-year-old Dreydin S. Lombrana, of Johnsonburg—were using seat belts and were not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage to its front end.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.