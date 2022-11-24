 

Mary Lou Heckathorn

Thursday, November 24, 2022 @ 06:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Mary Lou Heckathorn, 65, of Franklin, passed away Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022 at her home.

Born Oct. 8, 1957 in Franklin, PA., she was the daughter of the late Oren & Betty Behringer Proper.

Mary Lou was a graduate of Oil City High School.

She had worked many years at the Oil City Hospital and currently was employed at Walmart.

She was married to Keith Heckathorn and he preceded her in death.

Mary Lou is survived by two sisters: Patricia Mealy of Titusville, Sue Ditzenberger of Cooperstown; and a brother: Paul Proper.

Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


