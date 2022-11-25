Driver Attempts to Overtake Five Vehicles, Causes Collision on Route 899

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A collision occurred on Wednesday afternoon when a 67-year-old man attempted to overtake five vehicles in a no-passing zone on State Route 899.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 2:56 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, on State Route 899, in Barnett Township, Forest County.

Police say a 2001 Volvo V70 XC driven by 67-year-old Henry E. Leatherman, of Clarington, was traveling northbound behind five vehicles and attempted to overtake all the vehicles in a no-passing zone.

According to police, a 2018 Nissan Titan operated by 49-year-old Janet M. Austin, of Marienville, was fourth in line of those vehicles and attempted to negotiate a lefthand turn onto Maplecreek Drive while using proper turn signaling.

Leatherman failed to observe Austin making the turn and subsequently struck the vehicle, causing disabling damage to both vehicles, police say.

Both operators were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

The crash caused the southbound lane to close for just under an hour.

According to police, Leatherman was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Marienville were assisted on the scene by Snyder’s Auto Body.

