Clarion Man Accused of Punching, Head-Butting, Strangling Woman, Telling Her ‘I Should Just End You’ Due in Court Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is set for Tuesday morning for a Clarion man accused of making terroristic threats against a woman after he punched, head-butted, and strangled her during a domestic altercation in Monroe Township.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing against 32-year-old James David Morris Porter is scheduled for Tuesday, November 29, at 10:00 a.m., in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn.

Porter faces the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2



– Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

A known woman arrived at the PSP Clarion station around 12:44 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, to report an assault that occurred at a residence on South 2nd Avenue, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim reported that around 7:00 a.m. on November 16, she was in the kitchen at the above-described residence, making breakfast for her son, when James Porter confronted her about text messages and became irate, according to the complaint.

Porter became physical with the victim by grabbing her by the throat and throwing her up against the kitchen counter. The victim stated that while Porter had her by the throat, she struggled to breathe. She added that Porter then hit her in the face multiple times with a closed fist, the complaint indicates.

The responding PSP Clarion Trooper noted that the victim had visible marks on her face and neck.

The victim reported that she left to take her son to school. Upon returning home, Porter was not at the residence; however, shortly afterward, Porter returned home and began to argue with the victim again. Porter then got physical again and grabbed her by the neck and continued to punch her in the face. He head-butted the victim multiple times in the head, according to the complaint.

While Porter had the victim by the throat, he related, “I should just end you,” the complaint indicates.

They continued to argue until both parties left in separate vehicles from the residence.

A warrant of arrest for Porter was requested on November 16 by the responding PSP Clarion Trooper.

According to court documents, he was arraigned at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22.

