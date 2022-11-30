Register for Central Electric Cooperative’s Christmas Lights Contest
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Deck your home for the holiday season, and you could win the Central Electric Cooperative (CEC) Christmas Lights Contest!
There will be three winners.
– First place (or the Griswold Award) will receive a $500.00 bill credit and a $500.00 donation to a charity of their choice!
– Second place will receive a $250.00 bill credit, and
The rules are simple–there are no special themes or guidelines, just be creative and festive!
The contest is open to residential and commercial CEC members.
To enter, members must complete the registration form (linked below) and attach a photo or video of their display before Friday, December 9. Voting is open to all and will take place on CEC’s website from Monday, December 12, to Thursday, December 22.
The winners will be announced on CEC’s website on Friday, December 23, and in February’s Power Lines newsletter.
Details:
– Registration must be completed by December 9.
– The entered display must be at an address that receives service from CEC. Seasonal or commercial members cannot enter a display at an address other than their CEC membership address.
– Only one entry per membership is eligible.
– Employees and directors of CEC, along with members of their immediate families are ineligible.
– For the Griswold Award, the charity must be a 501(c)3 in CEC’s service area.
– Bill credits are not redeemable for cash.
Register for the contest by visiting: https://central.coop/form/2022-christmas-lights-contest.
