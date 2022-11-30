 

State Police Investigate 970 Crashes, Two Fatalities During Thanksgiving Holiday

Wednesday, November 30, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

5DMK1534 copy 2HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police investigated 970 vehicle crashes resulting in two fatalities and 196 injuries during the Thanksgiving travel period November 23-27.

Alcohol was a factor in 48 crashes.

Troopers arrested 539 individuals for driving under the influence and issued more than 27,000 traffic citations over the five-day holiday weekend. Troopers issued 9,252 speeding citations, 1,088 citations for failing to wear a seat belt, and 138 citations for not securing children in safety seats.

Screenshot at Nov 30 06-51-53

More information on 2022 Thanksgiving enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here.

These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.


