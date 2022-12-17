Randon “Randy” Leslie Becker, 71, of Sigel, PA, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Monday, December 12, 2022.

He was born on June 12, 1951, to William and Althea Bell (Snyder) Becker in Brookville, PA.

Randy graduated from Brookville Area High School with the Class of 1969.

He played a vital role with the Class of 1969 reunion committee.

He went on to earn a degree in mechanical engineering at Penn State DuBois.

Randy worked for Penelec for thirty-five years until his retirement in 2015.

Randy served for the United States Army Reserves for 23 years where he worked his way up to earning the rank of Major.

Randy married the love of his life, Melissa “Missie” Ann Lopez, on September 21, 2019, in Brookville; Missie survives him.

Randy was secretary for the Sigel Sportsman’s Club, a member of the Heath Twp., Sportsman’s Club, the National Rifle Association, and the Millcreek Chapter Wild Turkey Federation.

He was also a member of John W. Jenks Hobah Lodge #276 in Punxsutawney, Jefferson Royal Arch Chapter #225, Warren Commander #65 Knights Templar, and the Coudersport Consistory.

Randy was an active and cherished member of the Brookville Area Honor Guard, dedicated to honoring the veterans in Jefferson County.

He participated in numerous parades and was active on all the military holidays, funerals, and placing flags on the Veterans’ graves.

Randy loved to create signs with his CNC machine and often gifted them.

He was a music enthusiast and was a big fan of country music.

He sang in the band, “Diamonds in the Rough”, and enjoyed performing for the residents at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

He loved the outdoors, camping, boating, and waterskiing.

Randy was known for playing one of the best Santa’s around the holidays.

Randy loved Sunday dinners with his family.

He deeply cared for every member of his family, including his loyal dog, Chewy, and cat, Frenchie. He will be dearly missed by his friends, family, and community.

In addition to his mother, Althea, and wife, Missie, Randy is survived by two children: Melissa Jo Becker and Haylee (Michael) Black; two stepchildren: Leiloni DeLong and Roman DeLong; four grandchildren: Parker, Lexie, Ella, and Carsyn; two step grandchildren: Samantha and Oaklee; one brother: Barry (Cynthia) Becker; one sister: Brenda Alexander; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Randy was preceded in passing by his father: William “Bill” Becker; his brother: Garry Becker; his sister-in-law: Beth Becker; and his brother-in-law: Michael Alexander.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 3pm to 7pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, also at the funeral home, beginning at 11:00am and officiated by Pastor John Kerr.

Military Honors will be rendered by the Brookville Area Honor Guard.

Interment will take place at Roseville – Bethel Cemetery, Roseville, Jefferson Co, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Brookville Honor Guard, PO Box 323, Brookville, PA 15825.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

