Man Accused of Stealing Truck, Three Firearms Taken into Custody on I-80 in Pine Creek Township

PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 37-year-old man who allegedly stole a pickup truck and three firearms out of Luzerne County was taken into custody last Tuesday on Interstate 80 in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Charles E. Hook, of White Haven, Luzerne County, on Tuesday, December 13, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.

A PSP Clarion Trooper was on patrol near mile marker 83 on Interstate 80 in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, around 7:51 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, and came upon a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup bearing a Colorado registration parked on the northbound berm. The trooper ran the registration and discovered the vehicle was entered into NCIC (National Crime Information Center) as stolen from Hazleton, in Luzerne County, according to a criminal complaint.

The NCIC report also listed three guns that were in the vehicle as stolen, the complaint states.

The trooper approached the vehicle and took the sole occupant, identified as Charles E. Hook, into custody. A search of the vehicle revealed the three stolen firearms belonging to the victim, according to the complaint.

Additionally, a switchblade knife was found near the driver’s seat where Hook was sitting, the complaint states.

It was also discovered that Hook was a suspended operator, the complaint notes.

He was arraigned at 12:09 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13, on the following charges in front of Judge Bazylak:

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 2 (three counts)

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

– Firearms Not To Be Carried without License, Felony 3 (three counts)

– Make Repairs/Sell/Etc. Offensive Weapon, Misdemeanor 1

Unable to post $100,000.00 monetary bail, Hook was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, December 20, at 9:15 a.m. with Judge Bazylak presiding.

