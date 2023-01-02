Pamela C. Kelch, a resident of 647 Forest Lane, a lifelong resident of Franklin, died peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

She was born March 29, 1931, in Franklin, the daughter of Joseph and Anna Caccavo.

Pam was employed in the office of Dr. John W. Bailey for 28 years.

She then started a second career in Real Estate for nearly 20 years.

She was an active and faithful member of St. Patrick Church in Franklin and immensely loved her faith and church.

She served in the church’s Community Food Pantry, and served luncheons for all those who lost loved ones.

She was an Oblate of the Benedictine Sisters of Erie and a loyal member of the Ladies Tuesday Bible Study for over 35 years.

Pam loved to paint landscape scenes, and flower gardening.

She is survived by her husband, Ralph, and was married April 18, 1953 in St. Patrick Church by Father George Groucutt. They were inseparable.

In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, God children, and their families.

In addition to her parents, Pam was preceded in death by three brothers: Vincent, Joseph, and Carmen; and by a sister, Grace Potvin.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 12 NOON in St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin with Father James C. Campbell, pastor, presiding.

Private interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in her name to St. Patrick Church.

Pam’s husband, Ralph, wishes to extend his sincere gratitude to the staff of AseraCare Hospice and The Caring Place in Franklin for their loving and professional care during Pam’s final days.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

