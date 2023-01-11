Aiden Hartle’s Monster Game Lifts North Clarion; Owen Clouse Also Piles Up the Points for Redbank Valley in Victory



SENECA, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Aiden Hartle has shown this season he can put up points in bunches for the North Clarion boys basketball team.

He did so again on Wednesday night at Cranberry.

Hartle scored 36 points, including an 18-of-23 performance at the free throw line, in a 71-64 win over the Berries.

Hartle was 12 of 14 on free throws in the fourth quarter alone to help the Wolves secure the victory.

Andy Castner also scored 11 for North Clarion.

Noel Bunyak led Cranberry with 16 points.

REDBANK VALLEY 65, A-C VALLEY 56

Owen Clouse poured in 31 points, including six 3-pointers, to help Bulldogs to the home win.

Mason Clouse added 13 and Aiden Ortz 10 for Redbank.

Jay Clover led A-C Valley with 20 points. Ryan Cooper pitched in 14 and Brody Dittman added another 10 for the Falcons.

KEYSTONE 62, VENANGO CATHOLIC 31

The Panthers had 11 players score in doubling-up the Vikings.

Cole Henry and Jerod Schruers each scored eight for Keystone, which has now won five of its last six games.

James Henry led Venango Catholic with 18 points.

KARNS CITY 90, FOREST 17

Six Gremlins reached double digits as Karns City led 53-10 at the half on the way to this win.

Shane Peters led the way with 14 points.

Hobie Bartoe added 13 — 11 coming in the first quarter. Braden Grossman and Jacob Jones each pitched in 12 and Taite Beighley and Micah Rupp added 11 each.

Mitch Bowden led Forest with six points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Danielle Griebel scored 14 points, 12 coming in the second half, as Punxsutawney remained unbeaten with a 36-26 win over Elk County Catholic.

Emily Mourier scored eight points to lead the Crusaders.

