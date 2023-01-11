Clarion Woman Accused of Making Several False Reports While on Meth Waives Hearing



CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman accused of making several false reports to police while on methamphetamine waived her hearing on Tuesday.

According to court documents, 50-year-old Shelly Ann Sloat, of Clarion, waived her preliminary hearing on Tuesday, January 10, on the following charges:

– False Report – Falsely Incriminate Another, Misdemeanor 2



– Communications with 911, Misdemeanor 3

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

She is currently free on $1,000.00 monetary bail.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for February 15, at 9:00 a.m. with Sara J. Seidle-Patton presiding.

Details of the case:

Clarion County 9-1-1 reported in the early morning hours of January 5 that “someone was calling in” a welfare check for Shelly Sloat.

Police arrived on the scene and spoke to Sloat, who appeared to be “under the influence of some kind of drug,” according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, Sloat stated that she had taken meth the night before and that it was given to her by an unknown actor. Sloat was not suicidal and was not homicidal. She stated she was hearing voices that she isn’t used to hearing, but that she hears voices all the time.

On January 4, another officer had been to Sloat’s residence three times regarding the same type of incident. The officer advised Sloat that she would be charged with misuse of 9-1-1 if she continued to call and report things that did not exist. Officers made sure that Sloat’s residence was secure and then cleared, the complaint states.

At 5:57 a.m. on January 5, Clarion County 9-1-1 advised borough police that a representative from the VA called in regarding Sloat’s well-being. Police contacted the representative from the VA who advised that they were concerned about Sloat’s condition and requested officers attempt to make contact with Sloat via phone. Sloat would not answer her phone, so officers responded to her residence, the complaint states.

While en route, 9-1-1 advised that SLOAT called 9-1-1 two times and hung up on them. Officers arrived and Sloat refused to answer the door at first, but eventually came to the door and let police in. Sloat told police she was being harassed and that there was something in her couch buzzing. The things that Sloat reported to police “did not appear to be the case.” Sloat then advised that someone was in her apartment and someone had been trying to pick her lock. Responding officers saw “no evidence of any of this,” according to the complaint.

Police offered Sloat medical care, and she agreed to be checked out by Clarion EMS. EMS arrived and checked Sloat out physically. They advised that she was alright physically, and they did not see any need to take her to the hospital. Sloat refused further care, and EMS cleared. Officers checked Sloat’s residence again to make sure it was secure and then cleared, the complaint states.

At approximately 7:20 a.m. on January 5, Clarion County 9-1-1 advised that Sloat was calling in and reporting that someone had broken into her apartment and was in her closet, the complaint notes.

Officers attempted to call Sloat via phone at this time. While attempting to call Sloat, 9-1-1 advised that SLOAT called them again. Police finally got ahold of Sloat via phone. She reported that she wanted police to come to her residence because someone had broken in and was still in her closet, the complaint states.

Officers responded to her residence on Liberty Street. Sloat let officers in, and they went straight to the closet that she reported someone was hiding in. Officers found no one in the closet and no signs of forced entry, the complaint indicates.

Sloat was then placed into custody for making false reports and for the misuse of 9-1-1, according to the complaint.

She was arraigned at 9:16 a.m. on January 5 in front of Judge Quinn.

